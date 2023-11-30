In McLennan County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Burnet High School at Live Oak Classical School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 30

9:00 AM CT on November 30 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Meyer Public High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 30

9:00 AM CT on November 30 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

China Spring at Whitney High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 30

10:30 AM CT on November 30 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hargrave High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 30

3:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Live Oak Classical School at Meyer Public High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 30

3:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

China Spring at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls