The Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 28, Dort put up three points in a 106-103 loss versus the Timberwolves.

In this article we will look at Dort's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.2 6.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.4 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 15.2 11.3 PR -- 14.1 10.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.2



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Dort has made 3.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.8% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.1 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Lakers, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.2 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 113.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers have given up 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

Allowing 26.8 assists per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 26th in the league, allowing 14.1 makes per contest.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 31 15 6 1 5 2 0 3/1/2023 36 19 2 2 1 1 0

