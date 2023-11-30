Thursday's contest at UTSA Convocation Center has the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) matching up with the UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 80-77 victory for Lamar, so expect a tight matchup.

The game has no set line.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Lamar vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 80, UTSA 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-2.9)

Lamar (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 157.8

UTSA's record against the spread this season is 2-5-0, and Lamar's is 4-1-0. The Roadrunners have gone over the point total in five games, while Cardinals games have gone over four times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.7 points per game (46th in college basketball) while allowing 76.0 per outing (284th in college basketball).

Lamar is 35th in college basketball at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 32.9 its opponents average.

Lamar knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 40.4% from beyond the arc (12th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.8%.

Lamar and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cardinals commit 13.7 per game (290th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (68th in college basketball).

