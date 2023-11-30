The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) face the UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Lamar matchup.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Lamar vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Lamar has covered four times in five games with a spread this year.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

UTSA has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this season.

