Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jones County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Jones County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Avoca High School at Moran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Moran, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
