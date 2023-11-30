The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

  • Hakanpaa is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • In two games against the Flames this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:06 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

