Isaiah Joe and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 106-103 loss to the Timberwolves, Joe put up nine points and three steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Joe, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.9 11.6 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 14.2 14.9 PR -- 13 13.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Joe's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Lakers

Joe has taken 7.5 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 8.6% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Joe's Thunder average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.3 points per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Lakers concede 44.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the league.

The Lakers give up 26.8 assists per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaiah Joe vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 20 2 1 1 0 0 1 3/1/2023 29 15 2 3 3 0 1 2/7/2023 23 15 5 2 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.