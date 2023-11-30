Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Hill County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hill County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
China Spring at Whitney High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamo Heights High School at Whitney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
