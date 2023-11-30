Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Falls County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Marlin High School at Tolar High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
    • Location: Midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Falls City High School at Chilton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
    • Location: Buda, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

