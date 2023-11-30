Dak Prescott will be facing the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Through the air this year, Prescott has collected 2,935 passing yards (266.8 per game), completing 259 of 370 attempts (70%) for 23 TD throws and six picks. Prescott has also contributed via the running game, producing 151 rushing yards (13.7 per game) and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

Prescott vs. the Seahawks

Prescott vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of four opposing players this year.

The Seahawks have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing quarterbacks this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Seattle in 2023.

The Seahawks have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 230.7 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Seahawks' defense ranks 15th in the NFL with 14 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 280.5 (-115)

280.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-227)

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has gone over his passing yards prop total in eight of 11 opportunities this year.

The Cowboys, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.0% of the time while running 44.0%.

Prescott's 7.9 yards per attempt rank fourth in the NFL.

In 10 of 11 games this season, Prescott completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs six times.

He has 25 total touchdowns this season (75.8% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Prescott accounts for 47.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 66 of his total 370 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Prescott Rushing Insights

So far this season, Prescott has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

Prescott has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has seven carries in the red zone (9.9% of his team's 71 red zone rushes).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 331 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 25-for-38 / 189 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 26-for-35 / 404 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-44 / 374 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 25-for-31 / 304 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

