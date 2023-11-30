The Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to play in a Week 13 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will CeeDee Lamb hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lamb's team-best 1,066 yards receiving (96.9 per game) are via 78 catches (104 targets), and he has six TDs.

In five of 11 games this season, Lamb has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has one rushing touchdown in 11 games.

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1 Week 12 Commanders 9 4 53 1

