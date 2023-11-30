CeeDee Lamb will be running routes against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Lamb has caught 78 passes on 104 targets for a team-best 1,066 yards and six scores. He averages 96.9 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lamb and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamb vs. the Seahawks

Lamb vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Seattle has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 230.7 passing yards the Seahawks concede per outing makes them the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Seahawks have the No. 15 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Cowboys vs Seahawks on Fubo!

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 84.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lamb with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lamb Receiving Insights

Lamb, in six of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lamb has been targeted on 104 of his team's 390 passing attempts this season (26.7% target share).

He is averaging 10.3 yards per target (12th in NFL play), picking up 1,066 yards on 104 passes thrown his way.

Lamb has hauled in a touchdown pass in five of 11 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored seven of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (21.2%).

Lamb (16 red zone targets) has been targeted 23.9% of the time in the red zone (67 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 11 REC / 151 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 TAR / 11 REC / 191 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 12 REC / 158 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.