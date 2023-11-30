The Baylor Bears (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the SMU Mustangs (3-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 93.4 points per game, 27.7 more points than the 65.7 the Mustangs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.7 points, Baylor is 5-0.

SMU's record is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 93.4 points.

The 75.3 points per game the Mustangs put up are 16.9 more points than the Bears give up (58.4).

SMU has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Baylor is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.

This season the Mustangs are shooting 48.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bears give up.

The Bears' 51.6 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Mustangs have conceded.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

13.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 8.4 PTS, 48.6 FG%

8.4 PTS, 48.6 FG% Yaya Felder: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 58.6 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Schedule