How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) travel in WAC play versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
- Tarleton State vs SFA (7:30 PM ET | November 29)
- Abilene Christian vs UT Arlington (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Vaqueros are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Antelopes sit at 54th.
- The Vaqueros put up 5.9 more points per game (73.9) than the Antelopes allow their opponents to score (68.0).
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-1 when it scores more than 68.0 points.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 13.2 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (71.3).
- In 2022-23, the Vaqueros gave up 11.9 fewer points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (85.2).
- Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|North American
|W 92-73
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/24/2023
|Hawaii
|L 76-57
|Acrisure Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-58
|Acrisure Arena
|11/29/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
