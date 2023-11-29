How to Watch the UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks' (1-5) WAC schedule includes Wednesday's game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at Teague Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks score an average of 66.3 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 60.6 the Wildcats allow.
- UT Arlington is 1-4 when it scores more than 60.6 points.
- Abilene Christian's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Wildcats record 68.6 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 82.2 the Mavericks give up.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 39.6% from the field, six% lower than the Mavericks concede.
- The Mavericks make 38.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
UT Arlington Leaders
- Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Taliyah Clark: 13.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Gia Adams: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)
- Adela Valkova: 7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%
- Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
UT Arlington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|UTSA
|L 70-66
|College Park Center
|11/24/2023
|Illinois State
|L 87-63
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 87-76
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|12/2/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|College Park Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
