Wednesday's game at Teague Center has the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) matching up with the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-69 victory for Abilene Christian, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Mavericks are coming off of an 87-76 win over N.C. A&T in their last game on Saturday.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 71, UT Arlington 69

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks registered their signature win of the season on November 25, when they beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies, who rank No. 162 in our computer rankings, 87-76.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UT Arlington is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 68th-most losses.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Taliyah Clark: 13.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Gia Adams: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Adela Valkova: 7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%

7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG% Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks put up 66.3 points per game (190th in college basketball) while allowing 82.2 per contest (347th in college basketball). They have a -95 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.9 points per game.

