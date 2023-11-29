Wednesday's contest features the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) matching up at College Park Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 73-72 victory for UT Arlington according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: College Park Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 73, Abilene Christian 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Arlington (-1.6)

UT Arlington (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

UT Arlington is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Abilene Christian's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Mavericks have hit the over in four games, while Wildcats games have gone over four times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks average 75.7 points per game (177th in college basketball) while giving up 76.7 per contest (293rd in college basketball). They have a -6 scoring differential overall.

UT Arlington averages 40.7 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.4 boards per game.

UT Arlington makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) at a 31.2% rate (240th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per game its opponents make at a 36.3% rate.

The Mavericks average 92.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (217th in college basketball), and give up 93.8 points per 100 possessions (264th in college basketball).

UT Arlington has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (281st in college basketball action), 5.3 more than the 8.2 it forces on average (356th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.