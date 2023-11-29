The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) take on a fellow WAC opponent, the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at College Park Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UT Arlington Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM UT Arlington (-2.5) 142.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Arlington (-2.5) 142.5 -158 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends

UT Arlington has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Mavericks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this season.

Abilene Christian has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

In the Wildcats' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

