Today's UEFA Champions League lineup features top teams in action. Among those contests is PSV Eindhoven taking on Sevilla FC.

You will find info on live coverage of today's UEFA Champions League action right here.

Watch Sevilla FC vs PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven travels to match up with Sevilla FC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Watch Galatasaray vs Manchester United

Manchester United is on the road to play Galatasaray at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.

Watch Real Madrid vs SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli is on the road to match up with Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Watch Arsenal FC vs RC Lens

RC Lens travels to play Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.

Watch SC Braga vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin travels to take on SC Braga at Braga Municipal in Braga.

Watch Bayern Munich vs FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen makes the trip to match up with Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Watch Benfica vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan travels to face Benfica at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon.

Watch Real Sociedad vs FC Salzburg

FC Salzburg makes the trip to face Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
