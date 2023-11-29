How to Watch the Texas Southern vs. Rice Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) will try to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Rice Owls (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Southern vs. Rice Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 62.2 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 61.7 the Owls allow.
- Rice has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.2 points.
- The Owls put up 64.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 75.8 the Tigers give up.
- The Owls are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (39.9%).
- The Tigers shoot 35.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Owls concede.
Texas Southern Leaders
- Daeja Holmes: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Jaida Belton: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 46.7 FG%
- Jordyn Turner: 10.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%
- Taniya Lawson: 11.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Alisa Knight: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
Texas Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 57-38
|Chartway Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ LSU
|L 106-47
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|SFA
|L 73-58
|Health & PE Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/12/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
