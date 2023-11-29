The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) will meet the Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Henry Coleman III: 9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Gardner: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 72.8 149th 6th 60.5 Points Allowed 66.5 71st 298th 29.6 Rebounds 34 54th 297th 7 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.2 299th 24th 15.7 Assists 12.5 221st 2nd 8.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

