Texas A&M vs. Virginia November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) will meet the Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.
Texas A&M vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Gardner: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Texas A&M vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|6th
|60.5
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|71st
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|34
|54th
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|2nd
|8.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
