The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) take on the Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN2.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Texas A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Texas A&M has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Aggies have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Virginia has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Cavaliers games have gone over the point total.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 With odds of +5000, Texas A&M has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

