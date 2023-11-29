The UTEP Miners (3-0) meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Game Information

Texas A&M-CC Top Players (2022-23)

Isaac Mushila: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Terrion Murdix: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Tennyson: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK De'Lazarus Keys: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

UTEP Top Players (2022-23)

Shamar Givance: 11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Solomon: 9.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tae Hardy: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ze'Rik Onyema: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Otis Frazier III: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 80.1 16th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 73.2 271st 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 34 54th 54th 10 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 7.7 134th 268th 12 Assists 15.3 35th 350th 15 Turnovers 12.3 224th

