How to Watch the Tarleton State vs. SFA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tarleton State Texans (1-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It will air at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Tarleton State vs. SFA Scoring Comparison
- The Ladyjacks put up 19.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Texans allow (59).
- SFA is 3-1 when it scores more than 59 points.
- Tarleton State is 1-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.
- The 71.5 points per game the Texans score are 7.1 more points than the Ladyjacks allow (64.4).
- SFA is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.
- This season the Texans are shooting 45% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Ladyjacks concede.
- The Ladyjacks make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Texans' defensive field-goal percentage.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 70-63
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 64-55
|The Pit
|11/22/2023
|Eastern Washington
|L 64-62
|Wisdom Gym
|11/29/2023
|SFA
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.