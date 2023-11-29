The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) host the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at William R. Johnson Coliseum, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Texans are 9.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Tarleton State vs. SFA Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -9.5 139.5

Texans Betting Records & Stats

Tarleton State has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points only twice this season.

The average over/under for Tarleton State's outings this season is 132.5, 7.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Tarleton State's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Tarleton State has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Texans have been at least a +340 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tarleton State has a 22.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tarleton State vs. SFA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 3 60% 80.2 149 71.3 135 146.9 Tarleton State 2 40% 68.8 149 63.7 135 134.3

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

Against the spread in WAC games, the 'Jacks were 10-5-0 last year.

The Texans average only 2.5 fewer points per game (68.8) than the 'Jacks allow (71.3).

Tarleton State vs. SFA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 3-2-0 1-0 3-2-0 Tarleton State 3-2-0 0-2 3-2-0

Tarleton State vs. SFA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SFA Tarleton State 12-4 Home Record 12-2 6-6 Away Record 2-12 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

