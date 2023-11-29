The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) face the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SFA vs. Tarleton State matchup.

Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline Tarleton State Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-9.5) 140.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-9.5) 140.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tarleton State vs. SFA Betting Trends

Tarleton State has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.

The Texans have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

SFA has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

'Jacks games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

