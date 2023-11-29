The SMU Mustangs (5-2) hit the court against the Dayton Flyers (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Flyers allow to opponents.

In games SMU shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Mustangs are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 330th.

The Mustangs average 6.6 more points per game (73.9) than the Flyers give up (67.3).

SMU is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU averaged 70.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 83.1.

In home games, SMU made 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than in away games (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to on the road (28.0%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule