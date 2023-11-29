SFA vs. Tarleton State November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's WAC slate includes the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1, 0-0 WAC) against the Tarleton State Texans (2-2, 0-0 WAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SFA Top Players (2022-23)
- Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Tarleton State Top Players (2022-23)
- Shamir Bogues: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 16.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shakur Daniel: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lue Williams: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
SFA vs. Tarleton State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|SFA Rank
|SFA AVG
|Tarleton State AVG
|Tarleton State Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|71.9
|175th
|174th
|70.0
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|112th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|27.9
|347th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|4.8
|355th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
