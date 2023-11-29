Wednesday's WAC slate will see the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) face the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SFA vs. Tarleton State matchup.

SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline Tarleton State Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-9.5) 140.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-9.5) 140.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SFA vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends

SFA has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the 'Jacks' five games have gone over the point total.

Tarleton State is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Texans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

