SFA vs. Tarleton State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
Wednesday's WAC slate will see the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) face the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SFA vs. Tarleton State matchup.
SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SFA Moneyline
|Tarleton State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SFA (-9.5)
|140.5
|-500
|+340
|FanDuel
|SFA (-9.5)
|140.5
|-500
|+360
SFA vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends
- SFA has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the 'Jacks' five games have gone over the point total.
- Tarleton State is 3-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Texans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.
