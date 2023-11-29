How to Watch SFA vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) are welcoming in the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at William R. Johnson Coliseum, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
- Grand Canyon vs UT Rio Grande Valley (7:30 PM ET | November 29)
- Abilene Christian vs UT Arlington (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
SFA Stats Insights
- The 'Jacks make 51.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- SFA has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The 'Jacks are the 293rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Texans rank 224th.
- The 'Jacks put up 80.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 63.7 the Texans give up.
- SFA is 4-0 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively SFA performed better in home games last season, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 76.3 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the 'Jacks played better at home last season, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 78.6 on the road.
- SFA drained 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1, 42.7%).
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 86-76
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Drake
|W 92-68
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Utah State
|L 79-49
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|12/5/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
