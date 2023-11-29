How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Green Wave have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- This season, Prairie View A&M has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.
- The Green Wave are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 86th.
- The Panthers score an average of 74.5 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 74 the Green Wave allow.
- Prairie View A&M is 4-0 when it scores more than 74 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than away (64.6).
- At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
- Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M sunk more trifectas away (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|W 79-74
|Teague Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Martin
|W 78-66
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 76-64
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.