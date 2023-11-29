The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) face the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-5) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET in WAC play.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks' 66.3 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 60.6 the Wildcats give up.

UT Arlington has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Abilene Christian is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.

The Wildcats score 68.6 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 82.2 the Mavericks allow.

The Wildcats are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 6.0% lower than the Mavericks concede to opponents (45.6%).

The Mavericks make 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 2.5% less than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Payton Hull: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Aspen Thornton: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.8 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)

12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.8 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25) Addison Martin: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG% Emma Troxell: 5.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Abilene Christian Schedule