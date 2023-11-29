Wednesday's WAC schedule will see the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) square off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Arlington Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM UT Arlington (-2.5) 142.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Arlington (-2.5) 142.5 -158 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

Abilene Christian has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

UT Arlington has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of four out of the Mavericks' five games this season have hit the over.

