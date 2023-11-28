Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wheeler County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Wheeler County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Wheeler County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Follett High School at Shamrock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
