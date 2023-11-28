Tuesday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) at Target Center features the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, BSOK

BSN, BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Thunder fell to the 76ers 127-123. With 33 points, Chet Holmgren was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Chet Holmgren 33 6 2 0 3 5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31 6 5 2 0 1 Isaiah Joe 13 3 2 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.2 assists, making 53.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Holmgren contributes with 18.1 points per game, plus 8.0 boards and 2.5 assists.

Josh Giddey provides the Thunder 12.1 points, 5.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jalen Williams' averages for the season are 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists, making 51.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Thunder receive 10.7 points, 3.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Luguentz Dort.

Watch Anthony Edwards, Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33.2 5.8 6.0 2.2 1.0 1.5 Chet Holmgren 18.6 8.4 2.4 0.8 2.3 1.5 Josh Giddey 11.3 5.7 5.0 1.0 0.7 0.5 Jalen Williams 13.0 2.4 1.8 0.7 0.1 0.9 Isaiah Joe 11.9 2.4 1.1 0.7 0.3 3.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.