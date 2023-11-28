The Western's best teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5), take the court at Target Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK. The Timberwolves are favored by 3.5 points at home. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSOK

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -3.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 225.5 points in eight of 16 outings.

Oklahoma City has a 230.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.3 more points than this game's point total.

Oklahoma City has gone 12-4-0 ATS this season.

The Thunder have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oklahoma City has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 6 37.5% 113.4 233 106.4 217.7 221.0 Thunder 8 50% 119.6 233 111.3 217.7 229.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have gone over the total six times.

This season, Oklahoma City is 6-3-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-1-0 ATS (.857).

The Thunder average 13.2 more points per game (119.6) than the Timberwolves allow (106.4).

When it scores more than 106.4 points, Oklahoma City is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Thunder and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 12-4 2-1 9-7 Timberwolves 10-6 5-3 9-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Thunder Timberwolves 119.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 12-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 11-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 111.3 Points Allowed (PG) 106.4 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 8-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-2 8-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.