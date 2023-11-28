At Target Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) in a showdown of the top two squads in the Western Conference at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSOK

BSN and BSOK Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by seven points per game) is a result of scoring 113.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) while giving up 106.4 per outing (third in the league).

The Thunder's +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 119.6 points per game (fourth in NBA) while giving up 111.3 per outing (ninth in league).

These teams score 233 points per game combined, 6.5 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 217.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota is 10-6-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City is 12-4-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +6600 +2500 - Timberwolves +2500 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.