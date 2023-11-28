The Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will play the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)

John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Purdue Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Fletcher Loyer: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 152nd 72.7 Points Scored 69.2 241st 21st 62.7 Points Allowed 71.9 235th 11th 36.2 Rebounds 33.9 58th 16th 11 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 4.6 356th 29th 15.5 Assists 11.8 281st 51st 10.6 Turnovers 14 334th

