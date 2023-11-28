How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.
Texas Southern vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 33.5% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 37.6% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Texas Southern is 0-2 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 164th.
- The Tigers put up nine fewer points per game (54) than the Boilermakers give up (63).
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas Southern scored 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.5.
- At home, the Tigers conceded 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).
- Texas Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than away (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).
Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 82-50
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/21/2023
|@ Oral Roberts
|L 65-63
|Mabee Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Drake
|L 77-71
|Knapp Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/16/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Howard
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
