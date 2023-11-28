Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Tarrant County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fossil Ridge High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granbury High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Everman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burton Adventist Academy at Nazarene Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Boswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springtown High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castleberry High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birdville High School at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest High School - Fort Worth at Arlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forney High School at Bowie High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Hills High School at Seguin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amon Carter Riverside High School at Emmett J Conrad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Life Preparatory School at Victory Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Lamar High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
