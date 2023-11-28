Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 127-123 loss to the 76ers (his previous action) Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg
Points 30.5 30.4 33.2
Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.8
Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0
PRA -- 42.7 45
PR -- 36.5 39
3PM 1.5 1.3 1.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Timberwolves

  • This season, he's put up 22.3% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.7 per contest.
  • He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 22nd in possessions per game with 103.3.
  • On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 106.4 points per game, which is third-best in the league.
  • The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.4 rebounds per game.
  • Conceding 24.4 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.
  • In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 11.6 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
12/16/2022 38 35 7 5 3 0 1
12/3/2022 35 33 1 6 1 1 3
10/19/2022 37 32 6 5 2 2 3

