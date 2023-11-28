Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rusk County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Rusk County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Rusk County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harmony High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Henderson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tenaha High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
