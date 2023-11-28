Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Presidio County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Presidio County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Presidio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marfa High School at Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Imperial, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
