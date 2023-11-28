Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Potter County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Potter County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amarillo High School at Randall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.