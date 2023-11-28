Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Medina County, Texas has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Medina County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Natalia High School at Harper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Harper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D'Hanis High School at Dilley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dilley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
