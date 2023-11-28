Will Matt Duchene Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 28?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Matt Duchene a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Duchene stats and insights
- In six of 18 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Jets this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Duchene recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:03
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:50
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:46
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|16:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|18:23
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|15:43
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|16:32
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|16:32
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
