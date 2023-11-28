Luguentz Dort will hope to make a difference for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 25, Dort put up five points in a 127-123 loss against the 76ers.

Below, we dig into Dort's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.7 8.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.4 PRA -- 15.7 13.7 PR -- 14.6 12.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Dort's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Dort has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 8.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 14.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Dort's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.3 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 106.4 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

Conceding 42.4 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 24.4 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

The Timberwolves are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Luguentz Dort vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 23 3 1 4 1 1 0 12/3/2022 32 18 4 3 3 0 1 10/23/2022 30 20 3 2 2 0 2 10/19/2022 33 10 6 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.