The Sacramento Kings (9-6) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 116 - Warriors 114

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)

Warriors (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.7)

Kings (-1.7) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.5

The Kings have been more successful against the spread than the Warriors this year, recording an ATS record of 9-6-0, as opposed to the 5-12-0 record of the Warriors.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 2-4 ATS record Sacramento racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Golden State and its opponents do it more often (52.9% of the time) than Sacramento and its opponents (46.7%).

The Kings have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-5) this season while the Warriors have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-5).

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings rank 10th in the NBA with 115.5 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 21st with 115.3 points allowed per contest.

With 43.5 rebounds per game, Sacramento is 21st in the NBA. It cedes 43.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Kings rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 27.4 per game.

Sacramento is 14th in the NBA with 13.3 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 14.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Kings are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 14.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.2% shooting percentage from downtown.

Warriors Performance Insights

The Warriors put up 114.2 points per game and give up 114, ranking them 12th in the NBA on offense and 18th on defense.

In 2023-24, Golden State is fifth-best in the league in rebounds (46.4 per game) and 19th in rebounds allowed (44.7).

This season the Warriors are fifth-best in the NBA in assists at 27.9 per game.

In 2023-24, Golden State is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15 per game) and 18th in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Warriors are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made (14.4 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

