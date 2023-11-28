Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jack County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Jack County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Windthorst High School at Jacksboro High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Jacksboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
