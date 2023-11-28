Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hidalgo County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hidalgo County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hidalgo County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Joya-Palmview High School at Edcouch-Elsa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Edcouch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.